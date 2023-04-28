Texoma Local
Camp James Ray opens campgrounds for Trenton middle school

By Kayla Holt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Trenton middle school students are taking a break from their normal academic routine, to go to camp.

“So, with the recent fire at Trenton elementary and STAAR testing going on, they needed more space on their campus,” Program Coordinator of Academics Outdoors, Dr. Holly Bishop said.

Camp James Ray reached out to Trenton ISD to offer up a place for middle school students to stay.

“That way, they’ll free up some classroom space. They’ll be able to do their small group testing, and so we just made it happen,” Bishop continued.

Making smores by the campfire is just one activity on the agenda.

Bishop said she’s excited to host the students.

“This is my passion. Outdoor education is my jam, and research shows that having kids outside is good for their emotional, social emotional health.”

Trenton middle school students are doing ten different activities over the course of two days, including air rocket launching and archery.

“Today we have set up a series of rotations of programs that include both academic activities as well as traditional scouting activities to expose these kids to a little bit of everything that an outdoor learning environment has to offer,” Camp Director of Outdoor Programs, Scott Arrington said.

He says the opportunity will lead to teachable moments, and Dr. Bishop, couldn’t agree more.

“Just seeing the kids laugh and have a good time out here at camp while they’re learning is what makes me just drives me,” Bishop shared.

