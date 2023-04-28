Denison to be one of nine Texas cities featured in Amazon Prime Art Docuseries

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The city of Denison has been selected to be one of nine Texas cities featured in the third season of Amazon Prime Docuseries, the Story of Art in America.

Film Director and Creator of the Series, Christelle Bois, said she sought out small Texas cities with a big artistic presence.

“To show you don’t need to go to Dallas, you can go a little bit further from Dallas and see all the wonders and Denison was there,” Bois said.

The city will have a 30-minute episode to paint the picture of six different artists in Denison, featuring their murals, statues, architecture, and music.

Denison Art Council President Cindy Salem said this is a beautiful opportunity to put the city on the map as a Texas art destination.

“They can spend a whole weekend and enjoy all the different elements we have to offer, it’s a pretty special place,” Salem said.

