Denison sending four athletes to Austin College

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Huge signing day over at Denison as four Yellow Jackets sign with Austin College for various sports.

Barrett Calhoun officially joins the ‘Roos out on the diamond, bringing in another great arm to the AC bullpen.

“It’s going to be amazing being able to have my family come up and watch me whenever they want to and just being able to go home if I start feeling homesick a lot,” said Calhoun.

Then Alicia Bohannon keeps the action on the diamond rolling, as she signs with the ‘Roos for softball joining head coach Brandon Johnson in 2023.

“Austin College just felt right to me. It’s all in God’s plan, and I knew when I made that decision it was the right one and I knew it in my heart,” said Bonhannon.

Karsyn Clouse puts pen to paper with Austin College Tennis, as she takes her talents right up the road to the court in Sherman.

“I really have felt like a person more than a player,” said Clouse. “That’s really one of the things that really solidified I wanted to play tennis at Austin College. Just because I knew it would contribute to my personal development in addition to my development as a tennis player.”

While Emma McLemore plans to dive into the action next year with AC Swim, as the ‘Roos come off, yet another dominate year in the pool.

“The community is amazing, I’ve met a lot of people already,” said McLemore. “Teammates and the coaches are really sweet also. They all just want to compete and try their hardest.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.