Denison trio headed to college level

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The day was far from done at Denison with three more Jackets headed to the college level.

Starting with Canaan Farley and Ethan Jaresh as the pair of stars on the diamond for Denison put pen to paper signing with Carl Albert State Baseball, officially joining the Vikings squad for 2023.

" You know, it’s amazing because we grew up together since we were little ones,” said Farley. “Dreaming about playing college baseball together and now we actually get to do it. So, it’s amazing.”

“I found Carl Albert, went out there. Really loved the school and the campus and that’s when I knew I found home,” said Jaresh. “It’s a dream come true; we’ve been talking about this since we were probably like three foot tall.”

While Emma Stogsdill heads across the Red River joining the ECU Tigers Cheer program next season and rounding out another great group for the Yellow Jackets.

