Denison’s Doc Holliday kick-off event canceled, remainder of festival still on

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An event planned Friday night in downtown Denison has been canceled due to forecasted inclement weather.

Discover Denison said the Bandits, Bluegrass, and BBQ will not happen Friday night.

However, the rest of the Saints and Sinners Festival will still happen on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

