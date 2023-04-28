Texoma Local
Gov. Stitt vetoes OETA funding bill

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation authorizing funding for the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation authorizing funding for the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA).(Source: Shealah Craighead/The White House)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation authorizing funding for the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA).

The channel broadcasts PBS programming across the state.

Gov. Stitt told lawmakers the public broadcaster’s strategic value is unclear.

OETA has been on-air since 1953. House Bill 2820 would allow the OETA to continue to operate until July 1, 2026.

If lawmakers decline to override the veto, OETA’s authorization expires July 1, 2023.

