Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.(kledge via Canva | file image)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday thanks to a winning multimillion-dollar lottery ticket.

WOIO reports Steven Taylor hit a $2.5 million jackpot after purchasing a $10 Make My Year scratch-off ticket from a gas station in the Alliance area.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Taylor will be paid $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. He will take home about $180,000 after state and federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner had a 1 in 2.5 million chance to win the top prize, with three more of the jackpots currently up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged in a double murder in Choctaw County will soon have their day in court.
Trial date set for two teens charged in 2020 double murder
Sherman Police arrested Donnie Hathcock for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.
Man arrested for arson in connection to apartment fire
Morris Haggerton Jr. (left) and Kody Wright (right) were arrested for allegedly attempting to...
Burglary suspects arrested in Marshall Co.
Texas Best BBQ celebrated a ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Texas Best Smokehouse celebrates opening in Denison
The Ector ISD School Board approved a four-day instructional week calendar for the 2023-2024...
Ector ISD moves to four-day work week for 2023-2024 school year

Latest News

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation authorizing funding for the Oklahoma...
Gov. Stitt vetoes OETA funding bill
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May