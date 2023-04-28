Texoma Local
Police: man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer

Dillon Duer, 35, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer after he allegedly...
Dillon Duer, 35, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer after he allegedly head-butted a Colbert officer.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright man was charged with assault and battery of a police officer after he allegedly head-butted a Colbert cop.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Dillon Duer is also facing drug and paraphernalia charges after the officer found he had meth, marijuana and a pipe on him.

Court documents show his bond has not been set.

