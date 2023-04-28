Texoma Local
Prost! Muenster celebrates the 47th annual Germanfest

It’s time to raise your steins and say ‘prost!’ The 47th annual Germanfest is back in Muenster, Texas.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“We’re looking for sausage now, and maybe a cup of beer, and I’ll be happy,” said Mark Anthony Portolano, a visitor at Germanfest.

Organizers expect more than 20,000 people to visit their town of about 1600 during Germanfest.

“We figured it would be a unique situation to see unique things, to taste some unique food, and just enjoy the day of something different- not a typical fair,” said Portolano.

The festival has roots going all the way back to 1877.

“When this town was founded the founding fathers made it so that people knew how German it was just by coming out here,” said Lilly Palmer, the executive director of the Muenster Chamber of Commerce.

It’s still a reminder of home for so many.

“A lot of people looking for that,” said Paula Kager, owner of Kuckuck’s Nest, a store selling authentic German collectibles. “They want a little bit part of home.”

Vendor Paula Kager sells clothes inspired by her time living in Germany.

“It’s not quite what it is in Germany, but what is great here is everything is under one roof,” said Kager.

Whether home is Muenster, Texas, or thousands of miles away in Germany, Germanfest is a celebration for all.

“A lot of our town, they’ve grown up with this, so then they bring their friends, and they bring their family, and it’s just a really nice homecoming,” said Palmer.

The festival goes on until Friday at midnight, and the fun continues Saturday and Sunday.

