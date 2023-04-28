Two alleged fentanyl traffickers arrested in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two accused fentanyl traffickers were arrested in Carter County on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Trevor Jackson Jr. and Keosha Smith were arrested after troopers found more than one gram of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Jackson and Smith are facing trafficking illegal drugs charges, according to court documents. Jackson, who is a prior felon, is also facing firearms charges after troopers found a handgun in his car.

If convicted, both Jackson and Smith could face up to life in prison and fines of more than $250,000.

