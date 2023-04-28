Verizon Network upgrades planned in Denison, customers may experience outages

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Verizon customers in Denison may experience internet outages or disruptions in the next two weeks.

Verizon sent out a text message to customers saying they are upgrading their network in the Denison area next week. Verizon added customers may experience outages or disruptions to cell phone and wireless home internet services during that time.

If you live in Denison, or travel through there, keep in mind that you may lose phone signal at times. The company said you will still be able to call 911, if needed.

Verizon said the work could last up to two weeks.

