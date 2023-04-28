Waurika asks OSBI to investigate incident

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Waurika has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into an incident involving its police officers. In a press release, city officials said the incident was shown in a “incomplete recording,” which saw police officers making physical contact with a person.

They say they have requested a review from the OSBI as a matter of transparency, and they look forward to cooperating in the investigation.

