Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Whitesboro’s 2nd Annual Special Olympics Track Meet

By Kayla Holt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - " It’s just about loving kids and making them feel celebrated and special today,” said Whitesboro High school teacher, Lachelle St. John.

Over 350 athletes, from all over Grayson County, came to Whitesboro stadium to compete and have fun in the special olympics.

“They’re going to be doing a normal track meet. So, all the jumping, all the throwing, and all the running,” Whitesboro high school student, Allison Muntz said.

All of which is something Whitesboro senior, Hailee Phillips said she enjoys.

" I really like Whitesboro, I love special olympics. My favorite is track and watching,” Phillips said.

This is Phillips last olympics, so she made sure to make it count by placing first in shot put.

Whitesboro high school teacher, Lachelle St. John works with some of the athletes on a day to day basis.

She helped coordinate the event and said she’s proud of the impact it makes on her students.

“We take our kids to special olympics and around in the community to teach them independent life skills so that they can be successful as adults once they graduate,” John explained.

Whitesboro student, Allison Muntz also works with the athletes at school and said special olympics is how she shows her support for them.

“Today is a super cool experience. I mean, getting to cheer them in and make them feel like this is their day and this is their time to shine. They always come and support our activities, so it’s so cool to let them do their own, " Muntz replied.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged in a double murder in Choctaw County will soon have their day in court.
Trial date set for two teens charged in 2020 double murder
Sherman Police arrested Donnie Hathcock for arson at a Sherman apartment complex.
Man arrested for arson in connection to apartment fire
Morris Haggerton Jr. (left) and Kody Wright (right) were arrested for allegedly attempting to...
Burglary suspects arrested in Marshall Co.
The Ector ISD School Board approved a four-day instructional week calendar for the 2023-2024...
Ector ISD moves to four-day work week for 2023-2024 school year
Texas Best BBQ celebrated a ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Texas Best Smokehouse celebrates opening in Denison

Latest News

The health science students sat inside the helicopter and learned how medics care for patients.
AirEvac lands at Sherman High for health science students
Whitesboro high school hosts 2nd annual special olympics
Special Olympics
It’s time to raise your steins and say ‘prost!’ The 47th annual Germanfest is back in Muenster,...
Prost! Muenster celebrates the 47th annual Germanfest
You can also order the beef online, “they can buy either a whole, or they can buy a half, or...
Choctaw Nation launches beef program to public