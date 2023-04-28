Whitesboro’s 2nd Annual Special Olympics Track Meet

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - " It’s just about loving kids and making them feel celebrated and special today,” said Whitesboro High school teacher, Lachelle St. John.

Over 350 athletes, from all over Grayson County, came to Whitesboro stadium to compete and have fun in the special olympics.

“They’re going to be doing a normal track meet. So, all the jumping, all the throwing, and all the running,” Whitesboro high school student, Allison Muntz said.

All of which is something Whitesboro senior, Hailee Phillips said she enjoys.

" I really like Whitesboro, I love special olympics. My favorite is track and watching,” Phillips said.

This is Phillips last olympics, so she made sure to make it count by placing first in shot put.

Whitesboro high school teacher, Lachelle St. John works with some of the athletes on a day to day basis.

She helped coordinate the event and said she’s proud of the impact it makes on her students.

“We take our kids to special olympics and around in the community to teach them independent life skills so that they can be successful as adults once they graduate,” John explained.

Whitesboro student, Allison Muntz also works with the athletes at school and said special olympics is how she shows her support for them.

“Today is a super cool experience. I mean, getting to cheer them in and make them feel like this is their day and this is their time to shine. They always come and support our activities, so it’s so cool to let them do their own, " Muntz replied.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.