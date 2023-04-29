Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston

FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the...
FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.

The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30 p.m.

No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.

A rifle was used in the shooting and no arrests have been made, ABC News reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillon Duer, 35, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer after he allegedly...
Police: man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
Trevor Jackson Jr. (left) and Keosha Smith were arrested Wednesday night, accused of...
Two alleged fentanyl traffickers arrested in Carter Co.
You can also order the beef online, “they can buy either a whole, or they can buy a half, or...
Choctaw Nation launches beef program to public
Back again Saturday, the Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival had Downtown Denison packed.
Denison’s Doc Holliday kick-off event canceled, remainder of festival still on
The Ector ISD School Board approved a four-day instructional week calendar for the 2023-2024...
Ector ISD moves to four-day work week for 2023-2024 school year

Latest News

Most of Yosemite National Park has shut down due to forecasted flooding.
Flood threat shuts down Yosemite National Park
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk
FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint...
N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings