Skip to content
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us
News
Weather
Sports
Send Us Your News Tip
Watch Live
Homepage
Advertise With Us
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Weather Cams
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Viewing Guide
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs in Texoma
Submit Photos and Videos
Newsletter
Poll
Where to Watch Us
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
S&S-Oak Cliff Softball Highlights
S&S-Life Oak Cliff Softball Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
S&S-Oak Cliff Softball Highlights
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Trial date set for two teens charged in 2020 double murder
Man arrested for arson in connection to apartment fire
Ector ISD moves to four-day work week for 2023-2024 school year
Police: man arrested after allegedly head-butting officer
Burglary suspects arrested in Marshall Co.
Latest News
Whitesboro’s Cogburn signs with ECU
Sherman-Forney Game 2 Softball Highlights
Gunter-Prairiland Softball Highlights
Denison sending four athletes to Austin College