WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Whitesboro held a signing for Carly Cogburn who is headed to East Central University for cheer.

Cogburn is excited about heading up to Ada and joining the Tigers.

”It’s really not that far from home,” Cogburn said. “They have a really good cheer program there. I’m excited”

