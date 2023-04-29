Windy Saturday, Gorgeous Sunday!

Lows tonight will bottom out around 50, winds run from the north at 30 mph behind Friday’s powerful cold front, so we’re talking downright chilly for the end of April.

Saturday morning showers give way to mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, but it will remain windy much of the day with frequent gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range. Lakes will be rough!

Winds drop off to a light easterly breeze on Sunday, a lovely day with highs in the mid 70s. Near perfect. A big-time warming trend kicks in next week, with just a small chance of showers mid-week and highs rising into the 80s. Daytime maximums are expected to soar to close to 90 by next Friday. T-shirt lovers rejoice!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.