April Ends on a High Note

Clear Skies and Warmer Temperatures will carry into May
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Texoma has quickly recovered from last week’s cold fronts with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s to close out the month of April. The weather will be mostly stable for the first week of May as temperatures slowly rise throughout the week. By Friday, some parts of Texoma could see highs in the 90s!

Spring showers will return for some as early as Wednesday morning this week. Scattered showers are possible for Thursday and Friday as well, but the chances are low at 30%. At this time, none of these storms are expected to be severe.

