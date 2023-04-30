April Ends on a High Note

Texoma has quickly recovered from last week’s cold fronts with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s to close out the month of April. The weather will be mostly stable for the first week of May as temperatures slowly rise throughout the week. By Friday, some parts of Texoma could see highs in the 90s!

Spring showers will return for some as early as Wednesday morning this week. Scattered showers are possible for Thursday and Friday as well, but the chances are low at 30%. At this time, none of these storms are expected to be severe.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.