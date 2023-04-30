Orange bandanas hung around Texoma for Motorcycle Awareness Month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month and the Texoma Abates Chapter kicked it off by hanging orange bandanas along roadways and on bikes to serve as a reminder for drivers.

“It’s a good feeling to know we’re getting awareness and it’s a good feeling to know we’re riding together,” said Texoma Chapter Abate Assistant-Coordinator, Josh Enegelhop.

The Abates is an advocacy group that pushes for motorcycle rights. The organization said they see multiple accidents each month.

“Everybody wants to get home, everyone wants to ride safely, everybody wants to have fun,” said Texoma Chapter Abate Coordinator, Gary Lilly.

The group said that blindspots, part of every car, can be deadly to two-wheel vehicles.

“Look twice and save a life, there’s a life riding on every bike we got out here, we got loved ones we want to get home to too,” Engelhop said.

