3 teens sent to hospitals after Atoka County crash

By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANE, Okla. (KXII) - Three teens were taken to the hospital after a crash in Atoka County.

It happened early Saturday morning on Centerpoint Road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred less than a mile south of State Highway 3, nearby Lane.

A 17-year-old boy from Tupelo was driving a car, with two teenaged passengers.

The report stated what happened is still under investigation, but somehow the car collided with an SUV.

All three teenagers were taken to various hospitals for their injuries.

Two were taken in critical condition.

OHP’s report stated one of the teens was pinned for half an hour. She was extracted by Lane and Crystal Fire Departments.

The other car’s occupants were not injured.

