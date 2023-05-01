Denison shows growth in number of small businesses in operation

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - “We are a destination. People love it here. Our historic buildings bring in so many people. It’s just a great place to have a business and to do business,” Commercial Real Estate Broker, Tommi Homuth said.

According to Homuth, Denison is home to over 200 small businesses.

“ We have done so many sales of commercial buildings on main street and also leasing commercial buildings,” Homuth continued.

Over the weekend, the city of Denison sent five small businesses to a boot camp in Colorado where they learned skills for making their businesses more successful.

Owners of candy store, Hey Sugar, Cynthia and Patrick Melvin say there were many takeaways.

“One thing I learned in particular was that when we put money into our business and invest in our business and our growth, it benefits not only our business, but the other businesses, as well as the community and the city of Denison, especially Downtown, Denison,” Cynthia Melvin said.

Hey Sugar Candy Store, was voted number one small business of Denison in 2022, and the small candy shop shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Hey Sugar’s, been open just over a year and Downtown Director, Donna Dow says its just one of the many businesses flourishing in town.

“What makes me so proud, is to know that we’ve got so many businesses that are really solid and outstanding performers and not everybody’s been to the boot camp that is a great business,” Dow explained.

As Denison continues to grow, there’s hope that more small businesses will indulge in the sweet smell of success.

