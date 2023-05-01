Denison water outage scheduled for Tuesday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A water outage is scheduled Tuesday in Denison.

According to the city, the planned water outage is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Affected residents and businesses have been notified, according to the city.

The city adds, businesses in the 2600 block of Loy Lake Road will be affected by the shut off, including Oopsie Daisy and One Stop and Go convenience store.

Other businesses and schools will not be affected and should have water the entire time.

Cases of water will be available for delivery upon request, according to the city.

Water may be restored earlier than scheduled.

To see a map of the area affected click here.

