Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison water outage scheduled for Tuesday

A water outage is scheduled Tuesday in Denison.
A water outage is scheduled Tuesday in Denison.(HNN File)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A water outage is scheduled Tuesday in Denison.

According to the city, the planned water outage is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Affected residents and businesses have been notified, according to the city.

The city adds, businesses in the 2600 block of Loy Lake Road will be affected by the shut off, including Oopsie Daisy and One Stop and Go convenience store.

Other businesses and schools will not be affected and should have water the entire time.

Cases of water will be available for delivery upon request, according to the city.

Water may be restored earlier than scheduled.

To see a map of the area affected click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
3 teens were sent to hospitals after an Atoka County crash.
3 teens sent to hospitals after Atoka County crash
You can also order the beef online, “they can buy either a whole, or they can buy a half, or...
Choctaw Nation launches beef program to public
A woman is after a Pushmataha County crash.
One dead after Pushmataha County crash
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris

Latest News

A man drowned while kayak fishing in Garvin County Sunday night.
Man drowns while fishing in Garvin County
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens
The people who cast their ballots will decide the fate of multi-million dollar school bonds.
Early voting ends Tuesday, Grayson County turnout remains low