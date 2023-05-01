Early voting ends Tuesday, Grayson County turnout remains low

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Time is ticking to cast your ballot early for the Texas spring election.

The Grayson County Election Administration said about 5,000 voters have shown up to the polls so far.

That’s only about five percent of the total number of registered voters in Grayson County.

The people who cast their ballots will decide the fate of multi-million dollar school bonds.

Sherman, Denison, and Bells ISD all have bonds focused on revamping and building its facilities.

“These school board members and council members have a lot of say on where your tax dollars are spent and on the activities that your child gets to participate in and the facilities that they’re in, you know, as well,” said Tamie Hayes, the Grayson County election administrator.

Tuesday is the last day to early vote.

Polls will be open from seven in the morning to seven at night.

Election day is Saturday.

