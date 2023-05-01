ECU graduation ceremony scheduled for next weekend

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University in Ada is holding its Spring graduation commencement ceremonies next Saturday.

The ceremonies will be held at the Kerr Activities Center, where ECU will grant bachelor’s degrees to 390 students and master’s degrees to 155 students.

ECU Distinguished Alumni Randy Nail and Steve Williamson will deliver keynote speeches at the ceremonies.

