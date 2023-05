PSI: There is currently a 12in water line break at 70/Brock. We currently have all hands on deck working to get the line repaired. Please conserve all water usage till the line has been fixed. Posted by Lone Grove Police Department on Monday, May 1, 2023

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Lone Grove water customers are being asked to conserve water after a 12-inch water line break Monday.

The break occurred at Highway 70 and Brock Road.

The city says they have all hands on deck and is asking residents to conserve all water usage until the line can be repaired.

