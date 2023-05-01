Man critically injured after Ardmore motorcycle wreck

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday and is still fighting for his life in the hospital.

Rachel Quigley said her husband Cole was on his way to pick her up when it happened.

“We’ve only had this bike a week,” Rachel said. “We haven’t even made a payment on it and it literally happened within a week of us buying it, I’m terrified for him to ever get a bike again.”

Ardmore police said the investigation is ongoing, but a Chevy Malibu was driving southbound on a Commerce Street frontage road and then turned right into northbound traffic.

Rachel said her husband is in critical condition.

“He has a traumatic brain injury, a horrible one,” Rachel said. “It’s causing issues so they have him on oxygen so he’s not working as hard. And they’re going to paralyze him because medicine is just not working as well to get him to sleep and they need him to sleep for the pressure and swelling to go back down.”

Rachel said Cole is an amazing husband and father to their 4, 3, and 1-year-old children.

“Every time they come home it’s all about Daddy. They love him,” Rachel said. “A lot of people who love him and care for him are scared to death that we’re going to lose him. And it literally all could have been avoided if someone was just paying attention. So I’d say get off the phones, watch out, it’s getting warmer. Bikers are coming out and just keep an eye out.”

To help the Quigleys while Cole is in the hospital, visit here.

