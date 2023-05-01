Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man drowns while fishing in Garvin County

A man drowned while kayak fishing in Garvin County Sunday night.
A man drowned while kayak fishing in Garvin County Sunday night.(Pixabay)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man drowned while kayak fishing in Garvin County Sunday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 6:23 p.m. at a private pond on Indian Meridian Road, approximately one mile south of Pauls Valley.

Troopers said 27-year-old Jody C. Moore, of Elmore City, was fishing from a kayak when it overturned and he never resurfaced.

His body was recovered in approximately nine feet of water by the OHP dive team on Monday at 12:23 p.m. using side scan sonar.

Troopers said Moore was not wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
3 teens were sent to hospitals after an Atoka County crash.
3 teens sent to hospitals after Atoka County crash
You can also order the beef online, “they can buy either a whole, or they can buy a half, or...
Choctaw Nation launches beef program to public
A woman is after a Pushmataha County crash.
One dead after Pushmataha County crash
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris

Latest News

A water outage is scheduled Tuesday in Denison.
Denison water outage scheduled for Tuesday
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens
The people who cast their ballots will decide the fate of multi-million dollar school bonds.
Early voting ends Tuesday, Grayson County turnout remains low