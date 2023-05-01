Man drowns while fishing in Garvin County
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man drowned while kayak fishing in Garvin County Sunday night.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 6:23 p.m. at a private pond on Indian Meridian Road, approximately one mile south of Pauls Valley.
Troopers said 27-year-old Jody C. Moore, of Elmore City, was fishing from a kayak when it overturned and he never resurfaced.
His body was recovered in approximately nine feet of water by the OHP dive team on Monday at 12:23 p.m. using side scan sonar.
Troopers said Moore was not wearing a life jacket.
