Man drowns while fishing in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man drowned while kayak fishing in Garvin County Sunday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 6:23 p.m. at a private pond on Indian Meridian Road, approximately one mile south of Pauls Valley.

Troopers said 27-year-old Jody C. Moore, of Elmore City, was fishing from a kayak when it overturned and he never resurfaced.

His body was recovered in approximately nine feet of water by the OHP dive team on Monday at 12:23 p.m. using side scan sonar.

Troopers said Moore was not wearing a life jacket.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.