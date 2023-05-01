McAlester inmate back in custody after escape
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A man who escaped from prison in McAlester Sunday afternoon is back in custody, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
A press release stated that 50-year-old Kevin Shelman escaped the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Shelman was recaptured on prison grounds, according to Oklahoma Corrections.
Shelman is serving two 15-year sentences for texting and calling a woman, saying he wanted to have sex with her underaged daughter.
He’s also serving a 10-year sentence for assault and battery on a police officer.
