OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls

OHP EMA
OHP EMA(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for two teen girls from Okmulgee County.

OHP says Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday at an address in Henryetta.

Webster was last seen wearing a black Vans hoodie, blue jeans with holes in the knees and black shoes.

Brewer was last seen wearing a black bathing suit, blue shorts with white flowers and white tennis shoes.

Both are possibly traveling in white Chevy Avalanche with Jesse McFadden, 39.

OHP asks you to call 911 if you see them.

