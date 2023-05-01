One dead after Pushmataha County crash
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT
RATTAN, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead after a crash in Pushmataha County Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 3 p.m. on E County Road 1931 in Rattan.
A van driven by 35-year-old Jennifer Self veered off the road due to an unknown medical condition and struck a tree.
Self was taken to a Pushmataha County hospital in Antlers, where she was pronounced dead.
Self was driving four children. The children were not injured in the crash.
