OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation

Shooting Graphic
Shooting Graphic(AP Images)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
UTICA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a shooting in Bryan County.

This happened in Utica, an unincorporated community a few miles south of Durant.

A representative with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it happened just before 6 Sunday evening.

He said the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI‘s assistance in a homicide investigation.

OSBI is still investigating.

An agent did confirm that there is no suspect at large.

