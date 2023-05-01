OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation

UTICA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a shooting in Bryan County.

This happened in Utica, an unincorporated community a few miles south of Durant.

A representative with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated it happened just before 6 Sunday evening.

He said the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI‘s assistance in a homicide investigation.

OSBI is still investigating.

An agent did confirm that there is no suspect at large.

