Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police identify suspected gunmen in shooting that wounded Texas A&M baseball player

Authorities believe the athlete was struck by a stray bullet fired about 400 yards away
The victim is expected to recover.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Texarkana, Texas, police have identified the two men they believe fired the stray bullet that wounded a Texas A&M University baseball player during a game at Spring Lake Park.

And authorities say the gunfire Saturday (April 29) occurred in front of a house about 400 yards from the park.

Now police say they have warrants to arrest Kamauri Butler, 17, on a charge of aggravated assault and Demarco Banks, 20, on a charge of deadly conduct. “We believe that they are the shooters in this incident,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

[RELATED: Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game]

Detectives and crime scene investigators found several spent shell casings in the front yard of a residence on Lynda Street and determined that the incident started as a disturbance there that led to two men shooting at each other in front of the house.

Butler and Banks both fled the area before police arrived. Officers, however, arrested three other men who were there after detectives obtained a search warrant for the house and several vehicles at the scene.

Arrested were Yankeengea Smith, 49, on two counts of possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and Ecstasy pills) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Nathan Moore, 19, on one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana; and, Marcell Beaver, 19, on one count of possession of marijuana.

ARRESTED: Marcell Beaver (from left), 19, one count of possession of marijuana; Nathan Moore,...
ARRESTED: Marcell Beaver (from left), 19, one count of possession of marijuana; Nathan Moore, 19, one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana; Yankeengea Smith, 49, two counts of possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and Ecstasy pills) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon(Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

“On a positive note, we’re told that the victim is in stable condition at the hospital today,” the Police Department’s Facebook post states. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to him, his family and his teammates.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Banks or Butler to call police at (903) 798-3876 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 29.

Crime in the ArkLaTex:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
You can also order the beef online, “they can buy either a whole, or they can buy a half, or...
Choctaw Nation launches beef program to public
3 teens were sent to hospitals after an Atoka County crash.
3 teens sent to hospitals after Atoka County crash
A woman is after a Pushmataha County crash.
One dead after Pushmataha County crash
Back again Saturday, the Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival had Downtown Denison packed.
Denison’s Doc Holliday kick-off event canceled, remainder of festival still on

Latest News

OHP EMA
OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
Lone Grove residents asked to conserve water after line break
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation