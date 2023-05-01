Stormy Times In The Forecast

It’s a clear and cool night on tap, lows will range through the upper 40s and lower 50s with nearly calm winds. Tuesday is shaping up great, much like Monday with mostly sunny skies, moderate breezes, and highs in the upper 70s.

A chance of showers or thunderstorms arrives in Wednesday’s forecast, right now odds look fairly low at 30%. Severe weather is not expected. It may be a different story on Thursday when a dry line fires up to our west. There’s some risk for severe thunderstorms to drift into portions of the area Thursday evening, most likely from Highway 75 west, before they dissipate.

Unsettled skies continue through the weekend as several upper waves pass and interact with a very warm and humid air mass expected to be in place. Overall, it’s a major pattern change from dry and mild to warm/hot and humid.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

