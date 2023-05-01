Texoma Local
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation

By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UTICA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.

Investigators got the call just before 6 Sunday night.

Officials said it happened at a home at the intersection of Primrose Lane and SH 70 E near Utica.

OSBI said, so far, no one has been arrested, and there are no suspects.

Investigators said they are talking to individuals who might know something before taking action, but there are more questions than answers right now.

“The investigation, of course, is very fresh,” said Gerald Davidson, the interim public information officer for the OSBI. “It’s ongoing, so there’s lots of things and, of course, just like any other investigation the reports of the OSBI are confidential by statute.”

This is a developing story.

