Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

You can also order the beef online, “they can buy either a whole, or they can buy a half, or...
Choctaw Nation launches beef program to public
Back again Saturday, the Doc Holliday: Saints and Sinners Festival had Downtown Denison packed.
Denison’s Doc Holliday kick-off event canceled, remainder of festival still on
3 teens were sent to hospitals after an Atoka County crash.
3 teens sent to hospitals after Atoka County crash
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
A woman is after a Pushmataha County crash.
One dead after Pushmataha County crash

Latest News

FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says
The FBI says it doesn't have any tips and is running into dead ends.
Manhunt continues for man accused of gunning down neighbors
FILE - Mylissa Farmer stands for a portrait at her home in Joplin, Mo., on Sept. 28, 2022. In...
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
Joe Tacopina, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, arrives to federal court...
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias