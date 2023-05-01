Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a woman in Paris Friday after they say she attacked a co-worker out of the blue.
According to Paris Police, they were called to the Texas Travel Center in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 around 10:30 a.m.
Officers arrested Laurika Dolores Thomas for an “unprovoked” attack on a co-worker.
Officers reviewed in-house video of the incident which showed Thomas attacking and striking the co worker with her fist as well as running into the victim with a cart.
Officers observed physical injuries to the victim, and also found Thomas to be currently on probation for a previous assault incident.
Thomas was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.