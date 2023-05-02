Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Biden sends 1,500 troops to Mexico border for migrant surge

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, celebrating Greek Independence Day.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an expected migrant surge following the end of pandemic-era restrictions, according to four administration officials.

Military personnel will do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the officials said. The troops will not do law enforcement work and will be sent down for roughly 90 days, though their presence can be extended if necessary. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request because it had not yet been approved and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It wasn’t clear when they would be deployed.

The COVID-19 restrictions allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border, but those restrictions will lift May 11 and border officials are bracing for an expected surge of migrants. Even amid the restrictions, the administration has seen record numbers of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. President Joe Biden has responded by cracking down on those who cross illegally, and by the creation of new pathways meant to offer alternatives to a dangerous and often deadly journey.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talks about the end of COVID-19 restrictions. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Biden’s actions follow similar moves by former President Donald Trump who deployed active duty troops to the border to assist border patrol personnel in processing large migrant caravans, on top of National Guard forces that were already working in that capacity. There are already roughly 2,700 National Guard members at the border now.

The decision is another line of defense in an effort to manage overcrowding and other possible issues that might arise as border officials move away from the COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, administration officials announced they would work to swiftly screen migrants seeking asylum at the border, quickly deport those deemed as not being qualified, and penalizing people who cross illegally into the U.S. or illegally through another country on their way to the U.S. border.

They will also open centers outside the United States for people fleeing violence and poverty to apply to fly in legally and settle in the United States, Spain or Canada. The first processing centers will open in Guatemala and Colombia, with others expected to follow.

___

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
OHP EMA
OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "Some Like It Hot."...
‘Some Like It Hot’ leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods
FILE - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address remotely from the...
Vermont allows nonresidents to use its assisted suicide law
FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the...
Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11
Special Olympics gold medalist, Natalie Williams, lost her original medal to the 2021 tornadoes.
2007 Special Olympics world champion receives replacement for gold medal lost in tornado