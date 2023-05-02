Bennington Softball headed to Slow Pitch State Tournament

BENNINGTON, Okla. (KXII) - The Bennington Lady Bears are hyped to head over to Oklahoma City, after another great season on the diamond head coach Matt Ward and his group are state bound once again.

Setting up a first-round match up with Hammon at the USA Hall of Fame stadium, with the Lady Bears ready to wreak havoc in OKC.

“We’ve had a pretty good season so far, we’ve got a great group of girls,” said Ward. “They’ve worked really hard to get here and we’re excited to show everyone what we can do.”

“It’s going to feel exhilarating to just be able to step on the field one more time and just one last day to enjoy it while it lasts,” said Bennington Shortstop Elaina Buchanan.

“It’s been a great ride. I mean we’ve had our ups and downs but one thing about us is we never get down on ourselves and we’re always up and going,” said Bennington Utility Player Emma Ingram. “I think that’s what helps out the most is we’re always uplifting each other and making the best out of every game we have because you never know when the last one is going to be.”

