Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Commissioners hire crew to film promotional videos for Grayson County

Commissioners approved a contract with a production company, CGI Digital, to produce videos highlighting Grayson County assets.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners want to show off the area to future residents and tourists.

Commissioners approved a contract with a production company, CGI Digital, to produce videos highlighting Grayson County assets, its people, the arts, real estate, and the lake.

Commissioners said it’ll come at no cost to the taxpayer.

Instead, businesses will pay to have their logos featured.

“Just hopefully promote our county in a positive light that will not only encourage more business to come but also encourage people to move here and want to stay and vacation here,” said Bruce Dawsey, the Grayson County judge.

Dawsey said the videos would go on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
OHP EMA
OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls

Latest News

Grayson County commissioners voted this morning to give the fire marshal’s office more autonomy.
Grayson County commissioners reorganize fire marshal’s office, reappoint John Weda
Rayburn Electric Cooperative is acquiring the Panda Sherman Power Plant, a natural gas facility...
New company acquires Panda Sherman Power Plant
Police said they want to know where AEDs are located in the city for a new database to help...
Does your business have an AED? Sherman Police want to know
Protesters demand the resignations of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others...
McCurtain County jail administrator put on paid leave in wake of controversial audio recording