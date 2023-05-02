Commissioners hire crew to film promotional videos for Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners want to show off the area to future residents and tourists.

Commissioners approved a contract with a production company, CGI Digital, to produce videos highlighting Grayson County assets, its people, the arts, real estate, and the lake.

Commissioners said it’ll come at no cost to the taxpayer.

Instead, businesses will pay to have their logos featured.

“Just hopefully promote our county in a positive light that will not only encourage more business to come but also encourage people to move here and want to stay and vacation here,” said Bruce Dawsey, the Grayson County judge.

Dawsey said the videos would go on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.