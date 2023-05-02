Denison moves forward to upgrade and expand wastewater plant

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -As the City of Denison braces for growth, Denison city leaders are ensuring its ready for these new residents.

Denison City Council approved a wastewater master plan that will expand and rehabilitate the current plant.

And you could say the Paw Paw Wastewater Treatment Plant is in need of a makeover.

“The last significant expansion to the wastewater plant was in 1988,” said Ervin Pariera, Denison’s Assistant Director of Public Works.

But not just a makeover, the wastewater treatment plant also needs to expand to treat the influx of wastewater the City of Denison expects.

“So as we see new development and growth in Denison, we need to expand it to allow for that growth,” Pariera said.

Pariera added that the treatment plant currently averages a flow of 6-million gallons of wastewater a day, “and we’re looking to get that up to 13.”

The master plan is over a 10-year span with up to seven phases.

Phase one of rehabilitation is already in progress.

“Right now, the planned expansion that will actually bring the flow capacity up is around $50-million anticipated,” Pariera said.

This money will be funded through bonds that the city applies for every year.

“We do this annually to fund various capital improvement projects,” said Pariera.

The city says if there’s no expansion or upgrade, then there’s no growth.

“At some point we would reach the rated capacity as it is now which is 6 million gallons a day average and growth would have to be halted. We would not be able to take any additional flow. So it has a huge impact on our ability to develop and grow Denison,” Pariera said.

The master plan is a living document and can adapt if necessary in the future.

