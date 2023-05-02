Does your business have an AED? Sherman Police want to know

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police want to hear from every business in Sherman with an automated external defibrillator.

Police said they want to know where AEDs are located in the city for a new database.

So the next time someone calls in an emergency, like a heart attack, dispatchers can tell the caller where the nearest lifesaving AED is.

Even if you don’t know how to use one, either the AED will have automated instructions, or the dispatcher on the phone is trained to guide you through using it.

So far, police said only one business has let them know it has an AED.

“It’s important because many businesses do have them, but in the heat of the moment, whenever there is a medical emergency with the adrenaline that may kick in people may have a hard time remembering or if there are patrons in their business they may not know where they’re at,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police.

If you’re a business with an AED, you can let Sherman Police know by sending an email to arthurc@cityofsherman.com.

Police will need to know your business name, address, phone number, and the number of AEDs you have.

