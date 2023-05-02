Texoma Local
Golf tournament raises money for Oklahoma School for the Deaf

Golf clubs were swinging Monday morning at a fundraiser for the Oklahoma School for the Deaf at...
By KXII Staff and Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Golf clubs were swinging Monday morning at a fundraiser for the Oklahoma School for the Deaf at the Dornick HIlls Golf and Country Club.

Businesses and community members could sponsor a hole, or sign up as a team - with donations going to the school to help pay for scholarships, teacher grants, and equipment for students.

Derek Clayborn with Dornick Hills said they had more than 60 players come out.

“They basically raise money for their school, they also have a lot of their teachers, coaches and students out here today,” Clayborn said. “So, everybody that’s supporting their foundation gets to meet people involved with the school and the students.”

After the tournament participants were able to enjoy burgers, and the winners were given prizes.

