Grayson County commissioners reorganize fire marshal’s office, reappoint John Weda

Grayson County commissioners voted this morning to give the fire marshal’s office more autonomy.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners voted this morning to give the fire marshal’s office more autonomy.

Originally, the fire marshal fell under the sheriff’s department.

That’s all changing.

It will now report to the commissioner’s court.

Commissioners said this is designed to give the fire marshal more independence in inspecting homes and commercial buildings in unincorporated areas.

The fire marshal makes sure those buildings are following health and safety codes.

“He can expand his area of responsibility when it comes to inspections whether it be commercial buildings, firework stands, you know, businesses, wedding venues that maybe need a fire escape,” said Bruce Dawsey, the Grayson County judge.

The change officially begins in October.

Commissioners also reappointed John Weda as the fire marshal for the next two years.

