McCurtain County jail administrator put on paid leave in wake of controversial audio recording

Decision does not sit well with protesters outside meeting
McCurtain County officials decided Tuesday afternoon to put jail administrator Larry Hendrix on paid leave.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) — McCurtain County officials decided Tuesday afternoon to put jail administrator Larry Hendrix on paid leave.

The action came during a jail committee meeting presided over by embattled McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. The lone item of discussion involved Hendrix.

Hendrix allegedly was present when an audio recording was made of him and other county leaders, including Clardy. The recording discussed lynching Black people, killing two newspaper reporters and making fun of a fire victim.

District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned in April. An interim commissioner has since been appointed.

“Vote to enter into an executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment, hiring employment, promotion, discipline or resignation of McCurtain Co. jail administrator,” Clardy said during Tuesday’s meeting.

One person in the audience said: “You guys here today can remove Larry Hendrix, and we want him removed.”

The committee’s vote after it came out of executive session did not sit well with protesters outside.

“This is not right. This is how things get ugly; and it is going to get ugly,” one crowd member said.

“I will not stop for no police in Idabel for fear of my life,” said another.

Yet another protester said: “There better not be an arrest case after this; there better not be an arrest case after this.”

Derek Van Voast, a special assistant with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, was in town lending his support to protesters. Voast placed a hangman’s noose on a sheriff’s department vehicle.

“The noose is symbolic. African-Americans may not see the noose every day, but they dang sure live under the noose every day,” he said.

What started out as peaceful protest ended with the crowd surrounding and preventing sheriff’s deputies from leaving the scene.

“Get it right, get it right Idabel. Do the right thing,” Voast said. “These guys need to step down. We got to ratch up the pressure. It is not fair to everybody else. It is not fair to the community.”

Voast said they will continue to protest until Clardy, Hendrix and others on the audio recording resign.

