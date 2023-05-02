New company acquires Panda Sherman Power Plant

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new business is acquiring the Panda Sherman Power Plant, a natural gas facility off Highway 75.

Rayburn Electric Cooperative will take over its assets.

The company already oversees hydroelectric power from the Denison Dam.

With the Panda Plant, it’ll acquire previous abatements from both the county and city, including an agreement between Sherman and Panda to allow the company to use Lake Texoma water for its operations.

