Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New company acquires Panda Sherman Power Plant

Rayburn Electric Cooperative is acquiring the Panda Sherman Power Plant, a natural gas facility...
Rayburn Electric Cooperative is acquiring the Panda Sherman Power Plant, a natural gas facility off Highway 75.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new business is acquiring the Panda Sherman Power Plant, a natural gas facility off Highway 75.

Rayburn Electric Cooperative will take over its assets.

The company already oversees hydroelectric power from the Denison Dam.

With the Panda Plant, it’ll acquire previous abatements from both the county and city, including an agreement between Sherman and Panda to allow the company to use Lake Texoma water for its operations.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
OHP EMA
OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls

Latest News

Grayson County commissioners voted this morning to give the fire marshal’s office more autonomy.
Grayson County commissioners reorganize fire marshal’s office, reappoint John Weda
Commissioners approved a contract with a production company, CGI Digital, to produce videos...
Commissioners hire crew to film promotional videos for Grayson County
Police said they want to know where AEDs are located in the city for a new database to help...
Does your business have an AED? Sherman Police want to know
Protesters demand the resignations of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others...
McCurtain County jail administrator put on paid leave in wake of controversial audio recording