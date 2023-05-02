Oklahoma state releases 2021-2022 School Report Cards

SOUTHERN, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.

Each year Oklahoma schools are graded on various categories including academic achievement, graduation, language, attendance and postsecondary opportunities. They also receive an overall score.

Achille High School is one of the top-scoring schools, receiving an A. Superintendent, Rick Beene, said the school has had nearly straight A’s for a decade.

“But I’m not sure there’s another school in Oklahoma that can say that, so I’m pretty proud of that,” Beene said.

He said this accomplishment has been filled with hard work from faculty, staff and students.

“It takes a lot of work, you have to prepare for tests, you have to have good attendance, there’s a lot that goes into the state report card,” Beene said.

He said he feels hopeful that the school will receive another A next school year. Other southern Oklahoma schools received good grants including Durant High School, Atoka High School and Colbert High School which both scored a B.

Additionally, Caddo High School and Ada High School ranked in the middle with a C. Ardmore High School and Calera High School scored D’s.

Finally, some schools ranked the lowest score of an F. These schools include Wewoka High School, Boswell High School and Central Elm High School.

The full list can be found here.

