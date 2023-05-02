Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma state releases 2021-2022 School Report Cards

Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.

Each year Oklahoma schools are graded on various categories including academic achievement, graduation, language, attendance and postsecondary opportunities. They also receive an overall score.

Achille High School is one of the top-scoring schools, receiving an A. Superintendent, Rick Beene, said the school has had nearly straight A’s for a decade.

“But I’m not sure there’s another school in Oklahoma that can say that, so I’m pretty proud of that,” Beene said.

He said this accomplishment has been filled with hard work from faculty, staff and students.

“It takes a lot of work, you have to prepare for tests, you have to have good attendance, there’s a lot that goes into the state report card,” Beene said.

He said he feels hopeful that the school will receive another A next school year. Other southern Oklahoma schools received good grants including Durant High School, Atoka High School and Colbert High School which both scored a B.

Additionally, Caddo High School and Ada High School ranked in the middle with a C. Ardmore High School and Calera High School scored D’s.

Finally, some schools ranked the lowest score of an F. These schools include Wewoka High School, Boswell High School and Central Elm High School.

The full list can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
3 teens were sent to hospitals after an Atoka County crash.
3 teens sent to hospitals after Atoka County crash
You can also order the beef online, “they can buy either a whole, or they can buy a half, or...
Choctaw Nation launches beef program to public

Latest News

Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.
Oklahoma state releases 2021-2022 School Report Cards
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
Texoma Abates Chapter hanging orange bandanas for Motorcycle Awareness Month.
Orange bandanas hung around Texoma for Motorcycle Awareness Month