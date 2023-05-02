Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Road closures happening in Sherman

(WALB)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are two major road closures happening in Sherman this month.

According to Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT), a portion of the northbound US 75 frontage road will be closed Monday through Friday (May 8 through May 12) to allows crews to reconstruct the frontage road to prepare for a future detour of main lane US 75 traffic.

TXDOT said the portion that will be closed goes from South Travis St. to Park Ave.

Those who need to exit northbound US 75 at Park Ave. will detour on the northbound US 75 main lanes to the Lamar/Houston Street exit and use the dedicated U-turn lane to return south to Park Ave. According to TXDOT, message boards and signs will direct drivers through the detour.

Drivers wishing to access Park Avenue will have to use the Lamar/Houston Street exit and U-turn...
Drivers wishing to access Park Avenue will have to use the Lamar/Houston Street exit and U-turn to return south to Park Avenue.(KXII)

TXDOT also announced the temporary closure of northbound FM 1417 at US 82, beginning May 12.

TXDOT said the closure will last from 7 p.m. May 12 until 11 p.m. May 13, with a detour route in place.

Northbound FM 1417 traffic will turn right onto the eastbound US 82 frontage road. Those wishing to continue northbound on FM 1417 will turn left onto the FM 131/Travis Street Bridge, and then left onto the westbound US 82 frontage road to return to FM 1417. Signs marking this detour will be in place along the roadway, officials said.

This closure allows crews to complete the tie-in of the new FM 1417 pavement to the existing eastbound US 82 frontage road, according to TXDOT.

Drivers headed north on FM 1417 will be detoured onto the eastbound US 82 frontage road.
Drivers headed north on FM 1417 will be detoured onto the eastbound US 82 frontage road.(KXII)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
OHP EMA
OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls

Latest News

Golf clubs were swinging Monday morning at a fundraiser for the Oklahoma School for the Deaf at...
Golf tournament raises money for Oklahoma School for the Deaf
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
2 gunmen arrested after stray bullet hits Texas A&M baseball player during game
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.
Oklahoma state releases 2021-2022 School Report Cards