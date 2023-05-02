SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are two major road closures happening in Sherman this month.

According to Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT), a portion of the northbound US 75 frontage road will be closed Monday through Friday (May 8 through May 12) to allows crews to reconstruct the frontage road to prepare for a future detour of main lane US 75 traffic.

TXDOT said the portion that will be closed goes from South Travis St. to Park Ave.

Those who need to exit northbound US 75 at Park Ave. will detour on the northbound US 75 main lanes to the Lamar/Houston Street exit and use the dedicated U-turn lane to return south to Park Ave. According to TXDOT, message boards and signs will direct drivers through the detour.



TXDOT also announced the temporary closure of northbound FM 1417 at US 82, beginning May 12.

TXDOT said the closure will last from 7 p.m. May 12 until 11 p.m. May 13, with a detour route in place.

Northbound FM 1417 traffic will turn right onto the eastbound US 82 frontage road. Those wishing to continue northbound on FM 1417 will turn left onto the FM 131/Travis Street Bridge, and then left onto the westbound US 82 frontage road to return to FM 1417. Signs marking this detour will be in place along the roadway, officials said.

This closure allows crews to complete the tie-in of the new FM 1417 pavement to the existing eastbound US 82 frontage road, according to TXDOT.



