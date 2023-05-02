Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Showers Possible Wednesday

Stormy Times Ahead for Thursday and Saturday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect scattered showers on Wednesday, odds are 30%. It appears that most of the rain will fall in southern Oklahoma, but this is not certain. Highs mid to upper 70s. Winds pick up, and the threat for severe weather rears its ugly head on Thursday as a dry line to our west interacts with increased moisture flow and the approach of an upper level wave.

Sinking air in behind the eastward-moving wave makes for a sunny and hot Friday as surface winds turn to the southwest. Most spots will reach or exceed 90 degrees!

Winds return to the south on Saturday, pumping up the humidity once again. Another upper level wave arrives Saturday evenning, and a few thunderstorms forming in this environment may also become severe.

Additional rounds of showers/storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday before a cold front settles things down by the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
OHP EMA
OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 5/2/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/2/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 5/1/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/1/2023
Evening Forecast - Fri, Apr 28
Evening Forecast - Fri, Apr 28
Your Full Morning Weather 4/28/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/28/2023