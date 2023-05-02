Showers Possible Wednesday

Expect scattered showers on Wednesday, odds are 30%. It appears that most of the rain will fall in southern Oklahoma, but this is not certain. Highs mid to upper 70s. Winds pick up, and the threat for severe weather rears its ugly head on Thursday as a dry line to our west interacts with increased moisture flow and the approach of an upper level wave.

Sinking air in behind the eastward-moving wave makes for a sunny and hot Friday as surface winds turn to the southwest. Most spots will reach or exceed 90 degrees!

Winds return to the south on Saturday, pumping up the humidity once again. Another upper level wave arrives Saturday evenning, and a few thunderstorms forming in this environment may also become severe.

Additional rounds of showers/storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday before a cold front settles things down by the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.