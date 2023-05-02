Turner looks for state titles in softball, golf

BURNEYVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Turner Lady Falcons are headed back to state, looking to win it all. Not just in one sport, but in two, and they’ve done it before.

The Turner Lady Falcons softball team is headed back to the state slow-pitch tournament. The defending champs will look to make it two in a row on the big stage. That’s on Tuesday. On Wednesday, some of the very same athletes will compete in the state golf tournament. Where they have won the last two titles. It’s a tight turn, but these Turner Lady Falcons believe they can make it, because they did it just one year ago.

This softball team did something no Turner team had done before last season when they won it all. Now, they will get their shot to win it again, and that’s something that has been on their mind, all season.

Turner will turn it’s attention to state golf on Wednesday and Thursday. As they look to win their third in a row, one thing is for certain, they are not afraid of the big moments.

