Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Turner looks for state titles in softball, golf

Turner prepares for state Tournaments
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNEYVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Turner Lady Falcons are headed back to state, looking to win it all. Not just in one sport, but in two, and they’ve done it before.

The Turner Lady Falcons softball team is headed back to the state slow-pitch tournament. The defending champs will look to make it two in a row on the big stage. That’s on Tuesday. On Wednesday, some of the very same athletes will compete in the state golf tournament. Where they have won the last two titles. It’s a tight turn, but these Turner Lady Falcons believe they can make it, because they did it just one year ago.

This softball team did something no Turner team had done before last season when they won it all. Now, they will get their shot to win it again, and that’s something that has been on their mind, all season.

Turner will turn it’s attention to state golf on Wednesday and Thursday. As they look to win their third in a row, one thing is for certain, they are not afraid of the big moments.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Shooting Graphic
OSBI assisting Bryan County in homicide investigation
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
OHP EMA
OHP issues endangered missing advisory for teen girls

Latest News

Bennington softball team state send-off
Bennington Softball headed to Slow Pitch State Tournament
Silo ready for state softball tournament
Silo gears up for state slow-pitch tournament
Silo ready for state softball tournament
Silo ready for state softball tournament
Bennington softball team state send-off
Bennington softball team state send-off