Caddo Baseball headed back to state tournament

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Across the Red River, Caddo Baseball is balling. The Bruins are headed to the State Tournament for the first time in 12 years and after a terrific season on the diamond, they are ready to do some damage up in Edmond as they take on Rattan in the first round.

“You know expectations are high around here right now and we love that,” said Caddo head coach James Culbreath. “We love that, we want expectations to be high and these guys have really bought into that, and we set our goal at the first of the year to be at the state tournament.”

“We haven’t been in what? Since 2011, 12 years, so I mean just to bring it back to Caddo,” said Caddo Left Fielder Kaden Danderson “You know, hopefully we can become a baseball school like we used to be and get everything we wanted.”

“Our goal last year was to go to the state tournament all year long and then this year it’s our goal just to go up there and win it. It’s a key thing to us this year,” said Caddo Designated Hitter Colton Price.

